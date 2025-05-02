KCA Suspends Sreesanth For 3 Years, Sanju Samson's Father Viswanath Faces Legal Notice

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association has taken strict action against former Indian pacer S Sreesanth following the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson’s exclusion from Kerala's Vijay Trophy Team which led to his potential omission from the Indian cricket team for the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year.
Both Sreesanth and Samson’s father, Viswanath, had criticised KCA in the media after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was not picked in the Indian squad after missing out on the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The KCA had then clarified in the that Samson missed the domestic tournament as he was not part of a preparatory camp and players were selected through that only.
“They (KCA) take players from other states to play for us. For what? It’s disrespectful to our Malayali cricketers,” Sreesanth told Onmanorama.
“We have just one player at the international level, Sanju. Let’s all support him. The so-called KCA has not produced an international cricketer since Sanju. We have great players like Sachin, Nidheesh, Vishnu Vinod, and many others, but are they (KCA) pushing them to play at higher levels?”
Now, KCA shared a statement which says that the decision was taken at its special General Body meeting held in Kochi on April 30. Sreesanth is currently a co-owner of Kollam Aeries, a franchise team in the Kerala Cricket League.
Earlier, in relation to his controversial remarks, show-cause notices had been issued to both, Sreesanth and the franchises Kollam Aeries, Alappuzha Team Lead content creator Sai Krishnan, and Alappuzha Ripples.
"Since the franchise teams gave satisfactory responses to the notices, no further action will be taken against them. However, the meeting decided to advise greater caution when appointing members to team management," the statement said.
The General Body also resolved to file a compensation claim against Sanju Samson's father, Samson Vishwanath, Reji Lukose and a TwentyFour news channel anchor for making baseless allegations using Sanju Samson’s name, it added.
The KCA had issued a show-cause notice to Sreesanth--who was part of the India squad that won two World Cup titles--for his remarks linking the state cricket body and Samson during a panel discussion on a Malayalam television channel.
In a statement, the KCA had clarified that the notice was not issued for supporting Samson but for making misleading and defamatory comments against the association.
During the televised discussion, Sreesanth allegedly pledged his support to Samson and vowed to protect him and other Kerala players, while levelling accusations against the KCA.
His remarks came amid criticism of the KCA for dropping Samson from the Kerala squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which was believed to have affected his chances of being selected for India’s Champions Trophy team. (With agency inputs)