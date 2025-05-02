ETV Bharat / sports

KCA Suspends Sreesanth For 3 Years, Sanju Samson's Father Viswanath Faces Legal Notice

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association has taken strict action against former Indian pacer S Sreesanth following the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson’s exclusion from Kerala's Vijay Trophy Team which led to his potential omission from the Indian cricket team for the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year.

Both Sreesanth and Samson’s father, Viswanath, had criticised KCA in the media after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was not picked in the Indian squad after missing out on the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The KCA had then clarified in the that Samson missed the domestic tournament as he was not part of a preparatory camp and players were selected through that only.

“They (KCA) take players from other states to play for us. For what? It’s disrespectful to our Malayali cricketers,” Sreesanth told Onmanorama.

“We have just one player at the international level, Sanju. Let’s all support him. The so-called KCA has not produced an international cricketer since Sanju. We have great players like Sachin, Nidheesh, Vishnu Vinod, and many others, but are they (KCA) pushing them to play at higher levels?”

Now, KCA shared a statement which says that the decision was taken at its special General Body meeting held in Kochi on April 30. Sreesanth is currently a co-owner of Kollam Aeries, a franchise team in the Kerala Cricket League.

Earlier, in relation to his controversial remarks, show-cause notices had been issued to both, Sreesanth and the franchises Kollam Aeries, Alappuzha Team Lead content creator Sai Krishnan, and Alappuzha Ripples.