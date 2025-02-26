Kashmir's Cyclist Adil Teli Qualifies For UCI Gran Fondo World Series 2025

Srinagar: Adil Teli, a professional cyclist from Kashmir, has earned a spot in the 2025 UCI Gran Fondo World Series. The series is scheduled for October 16–19, 2025, in Victoria, Australia.

Teli, a 26-year-old Jammu & Kashmir cyclist, has won his place after a worthy show at the Spinneys Dubai Cycling Challenge, where he was up against more than 400 of the world's top cyclists. Adil Teli knows no limits. His name appeared on the national radar in 2021 when he recorded the fastest bicycle journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning the demanding distance of 3,600 kilometres in only eight days, one hour, and 39 minutes. That record indicated his tremendous endurance, determination, and mental fortitude—features that are yet to cease shaping his career in cycling.

Racing in Dubai, Teli proved his tactical skills, resilience, and capability to maintain high speeds for long distances. The Spinneys Dubai Cycling Challenge, with its flat but fast route, challenged cyclists on several aspects, such as aerodynamics, power, and racing tactics.

UCI Gran Fondo World Series is one of the world's elite amateur cycling races, comprising top amateur cyclists worldwide. Qualifying riders must cross the line among the top 25 per cent in their age category in official Gran Fondo events. With his Dubai ride, Adil Teli has proven worthy to compete in Australia, where he will put his skills to test against the best of international cyclists on a challenging circuit along the Great Ocean Road.

Teli said,"This is a dream come true. To represent India at the world level is an honour, and I am determined to deliver my best at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships."

He added, "The ride so far has not been easy, but it's been terribly rewarding too. My major priorities right now are working hard and honing my approach to compete against some of the best riders in the world." Teli has won two Guinness World Records for his extraordinary long-distance cycling achievements.

In March 2021, he broke the record for the quickest bicycle trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Following this feat, in September 2022, Adil broke the record for the quickest cycle trip on the Manali-Leh highway. He covered the arduous 475-kilometer course, featuring crossing five Himalayan high-altitude passes, in 29 hours, 18 minutes, and 21 seconds, six hours less than the previous best.