Kashmir's Aadil Manzoor Shines As India Wins Bronze At Icestock World Championship 2025 In Austria

Srinagar: In an interesting achievement for Indian winter sports, Jammu and Kashmir's Aadil Manzoor Peer has scripted history by securing India's first-ever medal at the prestigious Icestock World Championship. Aadil, a resident of Halmatpora village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district represented India in the Distance Competition.

While Aadil along with his teammates - Ravikumar Meena, Pravindra Chaudhari, and Manjot Singh - clinched a bronze medal for India. However, in individual events Aadil and Ravikumar managed to break into the top ten. The championship, which was held between March 3 and 9 in Kapfenberg and Stanz, Austria, saw an interesting competition from the world's top icestock players.

Kashmir's Aadil Manzoor (ETV Bharat)

The Indian team finished fourth at the Weltmeisterschaft der Herren Weitenwettbewerb (Men's World Championship Distance Competition), a historical achievement for India. Aadil, together with teammates Ravikumar, Pravindra, and Manjot, collectively slid the icestock to a considerable distance while completing with 226.05 meters as their total best range. Individually, Aadil achieved a distance of 80.20 meters, the longest among his teammates, followed by Ravi (78.12m), Pravindra (67.73m), and Manjot (64.18m).

Meanwhile, Aadil secured the 9th position overall in the competition held on March 5. Ravi followed closely at 10th place with a best attempt, while Pravindra and Manjot finished 14th and 18th, respectively.

Participants list (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about his triumph, an emotional Aadil dedicated his victory to his mentors, Mohammad Iqbal and Irfan Aziz, as well as to aspiring athletes across the nation.

"This medal is not just mine; it belongs to every athlete in India who dares to dream. Winning India's first-ever medal at the Icestock World Championship is an honor, and I hope this inspires many young sports enthusiasts, especially from Jammu & Kashmir, to pursue winter sports with passion and dedication. This is just the beginning for India in icestock sport," Aadil told ETV Bharat.