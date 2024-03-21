Kashmiri Snowboarder Makes History, Securing FIS Bronze Medals in Serbia

Indian snowboarder Mehraj Din Khan scripted history by clinching the first-ever FIS bronze Medal in Giants Slalom Snowboarding events at the ongoing Stars Cup 2024 in Serbia.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a groundbreaking achievement for Indian snowboarding, Mehraj Din Khan, popularly known as Raja Khan, has etched his name in the history books by clinching the first-ever FIS bronze medals in Giant Slalom Snowboarding and Slalom events at the ongoing Stars Cup 2024 in Serbia.

Hailing from the enchanting Tangmarg region in north Kashmir, Raja Khan's triumph marks a significant milestone in the realm of Indian winter sports.

Amidst the pristine Serbian snow, snowboarder Raja Khan seized the spotlight on Tuesday, securing the bronze medal in the Giant Slalom Snowboarding event. His stellar performance not only showcases his individual brilliance but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for budding snowboarders nationwide.

Undeterred by the challenges, Raja Khan continued his extraordinary run on Wednesday evening, capturing yet another bronze medal, this time in the fiercely contested slalom event. His consistent excellence and podium finishes underscore his remarkable talent and unwavering determination.

In 2022, Haya Muzaffer, a skier from the Batamaloo area of Srinagar represented India in the UAE Alpine Slalom Championship (FIS Race) in Dubai. Haya was part of a 12-member Indian contingent for the UAE Alpine Slalom Championship that started on November 2 and concluded on November 9 in Dubai City. FIS races are the set criteria for earning points for the Winter Olympics.

Raja had recently participated in the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in the same events but was unfortunate to miss out on a medal. Despite his commendable performance, the competition at the Khelo India Winter Games proved to be intense, pushing Raja to further hone his skills for future endeavours.

Raja Khan's family boasts a rich sporting legacy, with his brother Arif Khan being a celebrated Olympian whose achievements have inspired countless athletes in the region. Building upon this esteemed lineage, Raja Khan has ascended to prominence with his exceptional talent and relentless drive.

