Karun Nair's 89-Run Assault Goes In Vain As Mumbai Indians End Delhi's Dream Run

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians (MI) ended Delhi Capitals’ (DC) winning streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after a humdinger on Sunday, April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Hardik Pandya’s men fought hard and won by 12 runs to register only their second win of the competition after six games, getting them up to seventh in the table.

DC were well on their way to staying unbeaten with their fifth win on the trot. But their batting imploded after they lost their last eight wickets for 58 runs. Three run outs in the 19th over of their run-chase led to their downfall. With the defeat, DC dropped to second in the points table with a net run rate of +0.899.

In the run chase of 206 runs, DC was off to a poor start as Jake Fraser McGurk's dry run continued with a golden duck, as his shot landed into the hands of Will Jacks at cover region, giving Deepak Chahar his first wicket. DC was 0/1 in 0.1 overs.

Karun Nair, in red-hot form after a stunning domestic cricket season, was brought in as an impact player in place of Mukesh Kumar and the right-hander truly lived up to his spot as he took down MI's frontline pacers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah with some unbelievable audacity.

He hit Boult for three fours in the second over and took down Bumrah with two fours in the fifth over.

A boundary from Nair on a Chahar delivery helped DC reach the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs.

DC ended the powerplay by making a stunning statement against Bumrah, who was taken down by Nair for 18 runs, including two sixes and a four. Nair completed his IPL fifty on comeback in just 22 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. DC was 72/1 in six overs, with Nair (50*) and Abishek Porel (16*) unbeaten.

The 100-run mark came up for DC in nine overs.

At the end of 10 overs, DC was 113/1, with Nair (77*) and Porel (27*) unbeaten.

The 119-run partnership between the duo ended as Porel attempted a slog sweep against Karn Sharma's spin, but it went to Naman Dhir at deep square leg. Porel was gone for 33 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six. DC was 119/2 in 10.2 overs.

Nair did hit two fours against Karn, however, he perished to Mitchell Santner for a well-made 89 in 40 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes. DC was 135/3 in 11.3 overs.

DC skipper Axar handed an easy catch to Suryakumar Yadav at extra cover as Bumrah got his first wicket of IPL 2025, removing Axar for nine in six balls. DC was 144/4 in 12.4 overs.

DC's downfall continued as Karn removed Tristan Stubbs (1) and KL Rahul (15). DC was 160/6 in 15.3 overs.

Vipraj Nigam tried to ease off some pressure, with a four and six against Santner, but he was stumped by Rickelton for a eight-ball 14. DC was 180/7 in 17.4 overs, with all hopes hinging on Ashutosh Sharma's finishing abilities.

Ashutosh kept DC's hopes alive, with two boundaries against Bumrah. But, there was a twist in the tale as Ashutosh was run out by Jacks and Rickelton for 17 in 14 balls. DC was 192/8 in 18.4 overs, needing 14 in eight balls. Kuldeep was also run out, leaving DC reeling at 193/9 in 18.5 overs.

A hat-trick of run-outs sealed the game for MI as DC ended at 193 in 19 overs, with Mohit Sharma run out for zero by Santner. MI won by 12 runs.

Karn Sharma (3/36) and Santner (2/43) were top bowlers for MI. Bumrah also got a wicket.

Earlier, a fifty from Tilak Varma, and impactful innings by Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir powered Mumbai Indian (MI) to post 205/5 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for MI, and both the batters counter-attacked DC bowlers, scoring 45/0 in just four overs. Ryan Rickelton scored 27 (15) and Rohit Sharma scored 17 (9). Vipraj Nigam removed Rohit Sharma in the 5th over for 18 (12), Rohit's dry IPL season continued, and Surya Kumar Yadav joined Ryan Rickelton in the middle.

SKY started off his innings in style hitting the first ball for a six over fine leg. The Veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Ryan Rickelton in the 8th over for 41 (25), including five fours and two sixes. Tilak Varma joined Surya in the middle.

Surya and Tilak took their time in the middle and rotated the strike at regular intervals, because of a good power-play MI batters played risk-free cricket in the middle overs.

Tilak and Surya took on Mohit Sharma in his first over hitting him for 14 runs, followed by a six on the first ball of the next over by Surya. The duo added 50 runs in 29 balls Surya being the aggressor. Both the batters made 17 runs in Vipraj's 3rd over, where a catch of Tilak Varma also went down at deep mid-wicket by Tristan Stubbs.

Kuldeep Yadav showed his experience by removing Surya Kumar Yadav in the 14th over for 40 (28), his innings included five fours and two sixes. MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined Tilak in the middle.

Vipraj Nigam took another dream wicket as he removed Hardik Pandya in his last over for 2 (4), MI has been struggling to make partnerships throughout this IPL season. Naman Dhir joined Tilak. After 15 overs MI posted 146/4 Tilak Varma 38* (19) and Naman Dhir 1 (2).Tilak Varma brought up his second fifty on the trot in the 17th over, he took 26 balls to reach the feat. DC showed brilliance on the field. Axar Patel saved a six in the 18th over at long-on.

Varma mis timed a shot in the 19th over which went down after Mukesh Kumar and Ashutosh Sharma collided at third man, the duo added 50 runs in 28 balls for the fifth wicket. MI took the momentum after the 16th over, they made 40 runs in three overs. Mukesh Kumar removed Tilak Varma in the last over for 59 (33), his innings included six fours and three sixes.

Naman Dhir played an outstanding cameo of 38 runs in just 17 balls, including three fours and two sixes. In bowling,g The wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) and Vipraj Nigam (2/41) took two wickets each.

Mukesh Kumar (1/38) bowled well in the death overs, he gave 11 runs in the last over and took Tilak Varma's wicket. Rest all DC bowlers went wicketless.