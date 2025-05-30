IND A vs ENG Lions: Karun Nair Scores Fifty Against England Lions, Makes Strong Statement For His Place In Playing 11

Canterbury: Karun Nair made a strong statement for his place in India's playing XI during the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Karun Nair scored a dogged fifty on the opening day of the ongoing first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

India were struggling in the game with both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Eswaran returning to the dugout for just 51 runs. Nair's innings came under pressure, but he kept his nerves calm and gave himself a time to settle down before starting to play his shots. He came out to bat at number 3 after the dismissal of opener Abhimanyu Eswaran for 17-ball 8. He reached his fifty with a boundary and took 85 balls to reach the landmark. His innings are laced with 9 fours. He was unbeaten on 53 at the time of writing the story.

Nair has been watchful so far, but not letting go of any scoring opportunities, picking some fluent cover driven fours. He stitched good partnerships with Jaiswal first and then with Sarfaraz Khan, who failed to find his place in the Indian team that will take on Ben Stokes-led side. Sarfaraz, who went unsold in a mega auction, has reportedly lost over 10kgs weight to prepare for the England series, effectively using the 2 and half months on the sidelines of IPL 2025.

Karun Nair received a India Test call-up after a prolonged gap of 8 years courtesy of his exceptional performance in domestic competitions across all formats. With 863 runs from nine matches in the Ranji Trophy and another 779 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair not only caught the selectors' attention but broke the door down to finally make his 'Dear Cricket' wish come true.