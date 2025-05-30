ETV Bharat / sports

IND A vs ENG Lions: Karun Nair Scores Fifty Against England Lions, Makes Strong Statement For His Place In Playing 11

Karun Nair has put up a strong case for the position in the India's playing XI against England by scoring a fifty vs England Lions.

Karun Nair has put up a strong case for the position in the India's playing XI against England by scoring a fifty vs England Lions.
Karun Nair Scores Fifty Against England Lions (@CricCrazyJohns on his X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST

Updated : May 30, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Canterbury: Karun Nair made a strong statement for his place in India's playing XI during the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Karun Nair scored a dogged fifty on the opening day of the ongoing first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

India were struggling in the game with both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Eswaran returning to the dugout for just 51 runs. Nair's innings came under pressure, but he kept his nerves calm and gave himself a time to settle down before starting to play his shots. He came out to bat at number 3 after the dismissal of opener Abhimanyu Eswaran for 17-ball 8. He reached his fifty with a boundary and took 85 balls to reach the landmark. His innings are laced with 9 fours. He was unbeaten on 53 at the time of writing the story.

Nair has been watchful so far, but not letting go of any scoring opportunities, picking some fluent cover driven fours. He stitched good partnerships with Jaiswal first and then with Sarfaraz Khan, who failed to find his place in the Indian team that will take on Ben Stokes-led side. Sarfaraz, who went unsold in a mega auction, has reportedly lost over 10kgs weight to prepare for the England series, effectively using the 2 and half months on the sidelines of IPL 2025.

Karun Nair received a India Test call-up after a prolonged gap of 8 years courtesy of his exceptional performance in domestic competitions across all formats. With 863 runs from nine matches in the Ranji Trophy and another 779 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair not only caught the selectors' attention but broke the door down to finally make his 'Dear Cricket' wish come true.

Canterbury: Karun Nair made a strong statement for his place in India's playing XI during the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Karun Nair scored a dogged fifty on the opening day of the ongoing first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

India were struggling in the game with both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Eswaran returning to the dugout for just 51 runs. Nair's innings came under pressure, but he kept his nerves calm and gave himself a time to settle down before starting to play his shots. He came out to bat at number 3 after the dismissal of opener Abhimanyu Eswaran for 17-ball 8. He reached his fifty with a boundary and took 85 balls to reach the landmark. His innings are laced with 9 fours. He was unbeaten on 53 at the time of writing the story.

Nair has been watchful so far, but not letting go of any scoring opportunities, picking some fluent cover driven fours. He stitched good partnerships with Jaiswal first and then with Sarfaraz Khan, who failed to find his place in the Indian team that will take on Ben Stokes-led side. Sarfaraz, who went unsold in a mega auction, has reportedly lost over 10kgs weight to prepare for the England series, effectively using the 2 and half months on the sidelines of IPL 2025.

Karun Nair received a India Test call-up after a prolonged gap of 8 years courtesy of his exceptional performance in domestic competitions across all formats. With 863 runs from nine matches in the Ranji Trophy and another 779 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair not only caught the selectors' attention but broke the door down to finally make his 'Dear Cricket' wish come true.

Last Updated : May 30, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARUN NAIR TESTKARUN NAIRKARUN NAIR FIFTY IND AINDIA A VS ENGLAND LIONS TESTKARUN NAIR FIFTY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.