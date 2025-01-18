ETV Bharat / sports

Despite Record-Breaking VHT 2025 Season, Karun Nair Misses Out On Champions Trophy 2025 & England ODI Series

Despite the record-breaking 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy season, Karun Nair missed out on a place in the Champions Trophy and England ODI Series.

Despite the record-breaking 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy season, Karun Nair missed out on a place in the Champions Trophy and England ODI Series.
Karun Nair Misses Out On Champions Trophy 2025 England ODI Series Despite Record Breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Season (Getty)
Hyderabad: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday announced India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and three-match ODI series against England at home. Karun Nair, who has been in sensational form with the bat in domestic cricket, especially in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025 has not been picked in the squad for any of the tournaments.

Karun Nair is the name on every cricket enthusiast’s lips in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25. The 33-year-old batter has been in unreal form, scoring 752 runs, the most in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, at an exceptional level and rewriting records along the way. With a jaw-dropping average of 752, Nair has almost single-handedly carried Vidarbha to the final of the prestigious tournament. He currently has the joint most hundreds (5) in a single edition of the VHT.

Nair’s batting record this season have been nothing short of phenomenal. In eight innings, he has racked up five centuries and one near-hundred, with scores reading: 112*, 44*, 163*, 111*, 112, DNB, 122*, and 88*. Nair also broke the world record for most runs in List A cricket without getting dismissed, scoring 542 runs to surpass New Zealand’s James Franklin (527).

Speaking about the exclusion of Nair's name in any of the squad, Agarkar said, "He has earned our attention. Conversations will be around him if someone is injured and there's a place that crops up in the squad. Those are special performances. We did have a chat, no doubt. at the moment finding a spot in this team is very difficult. look at the guys who have been picked, all average more than 40."

