Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karun Nair Presents India Bid Equaling Tournament Record With Century Streak

Vadodara: Vidarbha captain Karun Nair is in the form of his life and he is piling up runs at an unbelievable consistency in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Nair, who was snubbed from the Indian Test team despite scoring a triple century against England in 2016 is presenting a strong case for the selection in the Indian team.

The 33-year-old has amassed 5 centuries in the tournament so far. With his fifth century of the competition against Rajasthan, Nair equalled the record of Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan of scoring most hundreds in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season. The right-handed batter has scores of 112*, 44, 163*, 111*, 112 and 122* in the tournament.

Nair played a knock of unbeaten 122 runs from 82 deliveries laced with five sixes. His knock helped Vidarbha crush Rajasthan by nine wickets. Batting first, Rajasthan posted 291/8 and Vidarbha chased it with 39 balls to spare.

Karun Nair’s snub from the national side

Nair made his international debut in 2016, with an ODI against Zimbabwe. However, he managed to play only in two ODIs scoring 7 and 39 runs respectively and struggled to find a regular place in the 50-over team after the series.

His Test debut came against England in 2016 in Mohali. Nair produced a masterclass with the bat in the final fixture of the series which appeared to be a career-defining moment for him. However, his stint in the Test team was for a brief team despite an extraordinary performance.

Nair was then constantly kept out of the side before getting a spot in the series against Australia in 2017. He managed to muster only 54 runs in the entire series and never donned whites after the series.