Karun Nair Breaks Yet Another Record With 88-Run Knock In Semi-final Against Maharashtra

Baroda: Karun Nair continued his impressive run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a knock of unbeaten 88 runs from just 44 deliveries for Vidarbha against Maharashtra during the second semi-final on Thursday. The fixture was played at the newly built at Kotambi Stadium. Both teams are looking to book a spot in the final of the tournament with a victory.

Nair walked to bat at No.3 in the 25th over after an impressive opening wicket stand between Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod. The Vidarbha skipper continued his purple patch with the sixth 50+ score in seven innings with a quick-fire knock of 88 runs from 44 deliveries which helped the team post a total of 380 runs.

Karun Nair suprasses Ruturaj Gaikwad

With his sensational in the tournament, Karun is continuously achieving new feats. In the previous match, he had equalled the record for most centuries in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season. In the semi-final, he surpassed Rutuaraj Gaikwad to score the most runs by a captain in a single season of the tournament in history. The 33–year–old has racked up 752 runs so far in the tournament and has been dismissed just once.

Also, he has become the first captain to breach the 700-run mark while leading a team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The record was previously owned by Gaikwad who had scored 660 runs including four centuries from five innings with an average of 220 in the 2022-23 season. Nair is 79 runs away from breaking N Jagadeesan’s record of most runs in a single season and so if Vidarbha enters the final, he will have a chance to ink his name in the record books of the Indian cricket.