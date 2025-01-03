ETV Bharat / sports

111*, 44*, 163*, 111* and 112: Karun Nair Sets List A World Record With Third Consecutive Century

Vizinagaram (Andhra Pradesh): India batter and Vidarbha skipper Karun Nair inked his name into the record books during the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with the most consecutive List A runs without being dismissed.

Nair’s historic achievement came in the fixture between Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh where he smashed his third consecutive hundred in the domestic competition.

Vidarbha were chasing a challenging target of 308 runs and Nair played a key role in the chase with a knock of 112 runs. Also, it was the first instance in his last four matches where he was dismissed. When Nair crossed the 70-run mark, he became the first Indian batter to notch 500 consecutive List A runs without losing his wicket.

Nair has been in scintillating form in the tournament, the national ODI championship, piling up runs consistently. He started the tournament with an inning of 112 runs against Jammu and Kashmir and followed it up with an unbeaten 44 against Chhatisgarh. His form then saw an upward curve as the right-handed batter stitched two more centuries in the next couple of games against Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu respectively. His knocks played a vital role in Vidarbha sitting at the top of Group E with 16 points.