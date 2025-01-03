111*, 44*, 163*, 111* and 112: Karun Nair Sets List A World Record With Third Consecutive Century

Vizinagaram (Andhra Pradesh): India batter and Vidarbha skipper Karun Nair inked his name into the record books during the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with the most consecutive List A runs without being dismissed.
Nair’s historic achievement came in the fixture between Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh where he smashed his third consecutive hundred in the domestic competition.
Vidarbha were chasing a challenging target of 308 runs and Nair played a key role in the chase with a knock of 112 runs. Also, it was the first instance in his last four matches where he was dismissed. When Nair crossed the 70-run mark, he became the first Indian batter to notch 500 consecutive List A runs without losing his wicket.
Nair has been in scintillating form in the tournament, the national ODI championship, piling up runs consistently. He started the tournament with an inning of 112 runs against Jammu and Kashmir and followed it up with an unbeaten 44 against Chhatisgarh. His form then saw an upward curve as the right-handed batter stitched two more centuries in the next couple of games against Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu respectively. His knocks played a vital role in Vidarbha sitting at the top of Group E with 16 points.
Record Alert 🚨— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2025
Vidarbha's Karun Nair sets a new record for most List A runs without being dismissed – 542 👏
He's scored 4 💯s in 5 #VijayHazareTrophy matches so far💥
112* vs J & K
44* vs Chhattisgarh
163* vs Chandigarh
111* vs Tamil Nadu
112 vs Uttar Pradesh@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/kbxqv2uYBD
Nair has now broken the record of New Zealand’s James Franklin to score the most runs in List A cricket without being dismissed (527) which was scripted in 2010. The 33-year-old has scored four hundred in a span of the last eight days.
Nair, who is often remembered for his triple century in the Test against England while playing for India in 2016, was recently acquired by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a price of ₹50 Lakh.
Batting first, Uttar Pradesh posted 307/8 as Sameer Rizvi played a whirlwind knock of 105 runs. Nachiket Bhute picked four wickets for Vidarbha. Vidarbha chased the target in 47.2 overs with Yash Rathod scoring unbeaten 138 runs and Karun Nair playing a knock of 112 runs. Vidarbha won the match by eight wickets.