Karnataka cricketer Hoysala K dies of heart attack

Karnataka cricketer Hoysala K passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack during a fixture in Aegis South Zone tournament.

Bengaluru: Karnataka cricketer Hoysala K (34) died on Thursday due to a heart attack. The incident took place during the Aegis South Zone tournament in Bengaluru as he collapsed and died before being taken to the hospital.

Hoysala played against Tamil Nadu on Thursday in the Aegis South Zone tournament fixture held at RSI ground in Bengaluru. After winning a thrilling match, Hoysala suddenly collapsed before going to dinner with the team. The medical staff on the ground immediately checked and tried to provide emergency treatment to him. But he did not respond to treatment and was immediately admitted to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru by an ambulance. While being taken to the hospital, the family members were also informed about the incident.

But the Bowring Hospital doctors who examined Hoysala confirmed that he was dead. A middle-order batsman and bowler, Hoysala represented the Karnataka team in the under-25 category. He also played in the Karnataka Premier League.

