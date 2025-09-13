Being A Stumper Gave Advangate To Dhoni The Skipper: Kapil Dev
The Haryana Hurricane said under Dhoni, India experienced a golden era of leadership while Rohit has forged his own legacy as a successful leader.
New Delhi: Kapil Dev, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain, has added his voice to one of the most debated topics in Indian cricket- the captaincy styles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
Speaking during Sportstar's PlayCom 2025: Business of Sports Summit here on Saturday, Kapil called Dhoni "far better" in assessing the game and gave tribute to his specific advantage as the wicketkeeper that assisted him in his role as a captain.
In a candid fireside chat, the legendary all-rounder spoke about how cricket has changed. "Don't you feel good when teams score 300 runs in T20Is? I feel very good because it shows how much talent we have. When I played, 100 runs in 50 overs was important."
However, the former skipper also spoke on the Dhoni–Rohit captainship debate. "Dhoni was far better. He could assess things much better. And secondly, being the wicketkeeper gave him the advantage. Any player can be relaxed, but a wicketkeeper can never relax even for a moment as he has to be watchful of every ball coming to him. So, he can assess (the situation). And he (Dhoni) knew what he was doing. And, I think he has the ability to take the team till the end," Kapil said.
Under Dhoni, India won three major ICC trophies, the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Rohit Sharma has forged his own legacy as a successful leader, steering India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Kapil acknowledged Rohit’s achievements but suggested Dhoni’s presence behind the stumps gave him an irreplaceable edge. "A wicketkeeper has a 360-degree view of the game. That awareness allows him to judge situations quicker than most. Dhoni's calmness and reading of the game stood out," he said.
IPL Influence and National Duty
Kapil also touched upon the changing priorities in modern cricket. While he welcomed the explosion of talent seen in T20 leagues, he voiced concern that the lure of Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts sometimes overshadows the dream of playing for India.
"It angers me when you want to play the IPL and not for the country. The aim should be to represent the country, and not the club," he said, urging young players to keep national duty as their highest goal.
However, Kapil was quick to defend retired players participating in global franchise leagues, calling it a practical career choice. "After playing, they have to look after themselves. If they can make a better life by playing in leagues, that's fine. Unless the system guarantees support after retirement, we should not criticise them," he added.
