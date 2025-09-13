ETV Bharat / sports

Being A Stumper Gave Advangate To Dhoni The Skipper: Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Kapil Dev, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain, has added his voice to one of the most debated topics in Indian cricket- the captaincy styles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking during Sportstar's PlayCom 2025: Business of Sports Summit here on Saturday, Kapil called Dhoni "far better" in assessing the game and gave tribute to his specific advantage as the wicketkeeper that assisted him in his role as a captain.

In a candid fireside chat, the legendary all-rounder spoke about how cricket has changed. "Don't you feel good when teams score 300 runs in T20Is? I feel very good because it shows how much talent we have. When I played, 100 runs in 50 overs was important."

However, the former skipper also spoke on the Dhoni–Rohit captainship debate. "Dhoni was far better. He could assess things much better. And secondly, being the wicketkeeper gave him the advantage. Any player can be relaxed, but a wicketkeeper can never relax even for a moment as he has to be watchful of every ball coming to him. So, he can assess (the situation). And he (Dhoni) knew what he was doing. And, I think he has the ability to take the team till the end," Kapil said.

Under Dhoni, India won three major ICC trophies, the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma has forged his own legacy as a successful leader, steering India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.