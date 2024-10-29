ETV Bharat / sports

Kapil Dev Calls On AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Kapil Dev, an avid golfer, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Former India cricketer Kapil Dev speaking to reporters in Vijayawada (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Vijayawada: Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, who is an avid golfer, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu here on Tuesday.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President and Vijayawada MP Keshineni Chinni also called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu here.

It is understood that there was a long discussion between the two sides regarding the establishment of a golf course in Andhra Pradesh.

Post the meeting, Kapil, who led the Indian Team to win the ODI World Cup in 1983 said, "We have just pitched that. We are planning and why we should not? Golf is a growing game in this country and the world. We wish we can (have a facility) in this part of the world. I am the President of the Indian Golf (Association) and I have all the reasons to promote the sport." Dev, one of the finest cricketers of his time, is hopeful that he will see a golf course in Andhra Pradesh. Kapil Dev said that CM Chandrababu is also very interested in sports and they discussed golf in particular. Kapil Dev revealed that he took blessings from Chandrababu Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo.

The legendary all-rounder, who was a right-handed pacer, assured Chandrababu that he would cooperate in the establishment of a sports city at a place where the Andhra Pradesh government had given land.

Naidu in a post on X said, "It was a pleasure to meet with our legendary cricketer and Chairman of the Professional Golf Tour of India, Mr Kapil Dev and his delegation today. We discussed expanding the sports landscape of Andhra Pradesh, with special emphasis on establishing an international golf course club in Amaravati and premier golf course clubs in Anantapur and Vizag."

"This will foster a passion for golf among our youth and encourage the next generation of golfers. The GoAP is committed to creating more such opportunities and facilities for our citizens across the state. We look forward to collaborating with sports icons to make Andhra Pradesh a true hub for sporting excellence," added Chandrababu.

