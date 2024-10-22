IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Big Blow To Visitors As Star New Zealand Batter To Miss Second Test Against India

Hyderabad: New Zealand’s wait to get the services of Kane Williamson in the Test series against India continues as the star batter will miss the second Test. The right-handed batter missed the first Test in Bengaluru due to a groin injury and will miss the second Test as well in Pune. New Zealand Cricket announced on Tuesday morning that Kane Williamson will not be available for the second red-ball fixture of the series.

“Kane Williamson will not be available for the BLACKCAPS second Test match against India, as he continues his rehabilitation from a groin strain,” said NZC in a statement.

Williamson sustained the injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka. He will stay in New Zealand to work towards full fitness.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stated that the star batter is being monitored.

“We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction but isn't yet 100% fit,” said Stead.

“We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach," he said.

Thanks to an impressive spell from their pacers in the first innings, New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the first Test. Rachin Ravindra also played a vital role in the victory with a century. The Indian team tried to carve a comeback in the second innings but the lower order faltered at a crucial juncture and that culminated in a defeat for the hosts.