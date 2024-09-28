Kane Williamson Surpasses Virat Kohli In Major List On Day 3 Of Second Test vs Sri Lanka

Galle (Sri Lanka): Star batter Kane Williamson didn't have a great day on Day 3 of the second Test between New Zealand and the hosts Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium here as he got dismissed twice in the morning session of the day for scores of 7 and 46. However, it was good enough for him to leave behind India's Virat Kohli in the list of leading run scorers in Test cricket.

During his second innings of the day, with his 37th run in the second innings, Williamson surpassed Kohli’s tally of 8871 runs in Test cricket. The former Kiwi skipper now has 8881 runs from 102 matches at an average of 54.48 with 35 hundreds and 11 fifties to his name.

On the other hand, the Indian batter has scored 8871 runs from 114 Test matches so far at an average of 48.74 having smashed 29 tons and 30 half-centuries to his name. The 35-year-old’s Test numbers have been on a decline ever since he faced a huge dip in his form since late 2019 as he’s scored just 1669 runs from 52 innings at an average of 32.72 with two hundreds and eight fifties to his name.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi batter has amassed 2502 runs from 43 innings at an average of 64.15 in the same time having scored 11 centuries and four fifties since 2020. Williamson made his debut against India in Ahmedabad in November 2010 and scored a brilliant hundred in his first outing in Tests.