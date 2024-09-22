Kane Williamson Surpasses Ross Taylor To Become Highest Run-scorer For New Zealand In International Cricket

Galle (Sri Lanka): New Zealand star batter Kane Williamson dished out an impressive performance in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka. He scored a half-century in the first innings and then followed it up with a knock of 30 runs in the second innings. With his knock in the second innings, Williamson broke the record of Ross Taylor who had scored 18,199 runs in international cricket. The right-handed batter was 72 runs away from the record before the match and achieved the feat during his stay at the crease in the second innings.

Williamson now has 18,213 runs to his name in international cricket from 359 matches with an average of 48.18. The 34-year-old made his debut for the national side in 2010 against India. He made his debut in red-ball cricket the same year against India and played his first T20I match against Zimbabwe the next year.

The New Zealand batter has amassed 8828 runs in 101 Tests, 6810 runs in the ODIs and 2575 runs in the 93 T20Is.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted a total of 305. Kamindu Mendis played a knock of 114 runs while Kusal Mendis scored 50 runs. William ORourke picked five wickets for New Zealand. New Zealand responded with 340 as Tom Latham played a knock of 70 runs while Kane Williamson scored 55 runs. New Zealand then bundled out the hosts on 309 courtesy of Ajaz Patel’s six wickets and are chasing a target of 275 runs now.