Kane Williamson’s Participation In First Test Against India In Doubt Due To Groin Strain

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will have a delay in his departure for the Test series against India due to a groin strain.

Published : 2 hours ago

File Photo: Kane Williamson (IANS)

Hyderabad: New Zealand star batter Kane Williamson’s departure for the series against India has been delayed and there is doubt about his participation. New Zealand Cricket confirmed the development in a media release on Wednesday. The statement from the board also mentioned that the right-handed batter will need to undergo rehabilitation before joining the New Zealand squad.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells expressed optimism about Wiliamson’s participation. He also revealed that they have got the advice that Williamson should be given rest and put under rehabilitation.

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury. We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour."

"While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series," said Wells.

The ace batter has featured in 13 red-ball matches against India and has amassed 871 runs with an average of 37.87. He has accumulated two centuries and five fifties from the 24 innings played against the Men in Blue. Mark Chapman has been called as cover by the team management. Chapman has an impressive first-class average of 41.9. Michael

Bracewell will be also part of the squad for the first Test and will return home after that for the birth of his second child. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will take his place in the line-up.

New Zealand squad for India Test series

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

