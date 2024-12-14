ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Kane Williamson Kicks Himself Out In 3rd Test vs England

New Zealand's Kane Williamson accidentally kicked the ball onto his stumps to find a very weird way to get out in the third against England.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson accidentally kicked the ball onto his stumps to find a very weird way to get out in the third against England.
Kane Williamson Kicks ball on to the stumps in weirdest dismissal during New Zealand vs England third Test (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Hamilton: Former New Zealand captain and batting mainstay Kane Williamson found a very unique to get out during the third Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park here on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Williamson kicked the ball on to the stumps, leaving him dismissed by England pacer Matthew Potts. The incident was as surprising as it was unfortunate, even for the usually composed Williamson.

More to follow...

Hamilton: Former New Zealand captain and batting mainstay Kane Williamson found a very unique to get out during the third Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park here on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Williamson kicked the ball on to the stumps, leaving him dismissed by England pacer Matthew Potts. The incident was as surprising as it was unfortunate, even for the usually composed Williamson.

More to follow...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANE WILLIAMSON DISMISSALKANE WILLIAMSON KICKS BALL ON STUMPKANE WILLIAMSON WICKET VS ENGLANDKANE WILLIAMSON WICKET VIDEOKANE WILLIAMSON KICKS HIMSELF OUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.