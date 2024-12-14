ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Kane Williamson Kicks Himself Out In 3rd Test vs England

Kane Williamson Kicks ball on to the stumps in weirdest dismissal during New Zealand vs England third Test ( AP )

Hamilton: Former New Zealand captain and batting mainstay Kane Williamson found a very unique to get out during the third Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park here on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Williamson kicked the ball on to the stumps, leaving him dismissed by England pacer Matthew Potts. The incident was as surprising as it was unfortunate, even for the usually composed Williamson.