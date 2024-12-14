Watch: Kane Williamson Kicks Himself Out In 3rd Test vs England

Hamilton: Former New Zealand captain and batting mainstay Kane Williamson found a very unique to get out during the third Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park here on Saturday, December 14, 2024.
Williamson kicked the ball on to the stumps, leaving him dismissed by England pacer Matthew Potts. The incident was as surprising as it was unfortunate, even for the usually composed Williamson.
When it comes to the word “Unlucky” ; my mind always think of KANE WILLIAMSON .— JJ (@JillaJayaram5) December 14, 2024
😬💯 https://t.co/e9zeJxtP0Z
