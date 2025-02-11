Kane Williamson Surpasses Virat Kohli In An Elite List; Placed Second Only Behind Hashim Amla

Lahore: Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson played an impressive knock in the tri-series fixture against South Africa and helped them secure a six-wicket victory over the opposition. Chasing a target of 305, Williamson’s brilliant strokemaking ensured the Blackcaps of their highest successful chase against South Africa and they also entered the final of the tri-series with a triumph.

The 34-year-old remained unbeaten on 133 runs from 113 deliveries smashing 13 fours and two sixes en route his hundred. The right-handed batter sealed the victory with a four in the 49th over. He also wrote his name in the history books becoming the second-fastest batter to score 7000 ODI runs. The New Zealand batter surpassed Virat Kohli who had reached the mark in 161 innings. Williamson completed 7000 ODI runs in just his 159th innings. With a tally of 13,911 runs from 296 ODIs, Kohli is in the third position in the list.

South African batter Hashim Amla holds the record of being the fastest batter to score 7000 ODI runs. He achieved the feat in 150 innings. Earlier, Martin Guptill was the quickest New Zealand batter making it to the milestone in 186 innings.

Batting first, South Africa posted 304/6 as Matthew Breetzke played a whirlwind knock of 150 runs. Wiaan Mulder also played a supportive hand with an innings of 64 runs from 60 deliveries.

In response, Kane Williamson scored 133 runs while Devon Conway scored 97 runs during his stay at the crease. The duo helped the team chase the target with eight balls to spare. Senuran Muthusamy picked a couple of wickets while Junior Dala dismissed Conway.