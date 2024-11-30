NZ vs ENG 1st Test: Kane Williamson Becomes 1st New Zealand Player To Score 9,000 Runs In Test Cricket

Christchurch (New Zealand): Star batter Kane Williamson scripted history as he became the first New Zealand cricketer to complete 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Williamson achieved this significant milestone during the first Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and England at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Interstingly, Williamson was the also first New Zealand batter to reach 8,000 Test runs mark.

Williamson, who stepped down from the captaincy earlier this year and pulled out his name from the New Zealand's central contracts, also became the third fastest batter to achieve the 9,000 Test runs landmark. He equalled with Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara and Pakistan's legendary batter Younis Khan in terms of matches taken to achieve the milestone in 103 Tests. Notably, Australia's Steve Smith is the fastest batter to achieve the record feat, followed by West Indies veteran Brian Lara.

Williamson reached the feat with his 26th run of the innings which came 43rd delivery he faced during New Zealand's 2nd innings, in the 18th over bowled by Gus Atkinson. The former Kiwi captain received a huge round of applause from the crowd.

Fastest to 9000 Test runs (by matches taken)

99 Tests - Steven Smith

101 Tests - Brian Lara

103 Tests - Kane Williamson*

103 Tests - Kumar Sangakkara

103 Tests - Younis Khan

Most Runs For New Zealand In Test Cricket

Kane Williamson - 9035 runs

Ross Taylor - 7683 runs

Steven Fleming - 7172 runs

Brendon McCullum - 6453 runs

Tom Latham - 5711 runs

Coming to the match front, after England dominated the first two days of the ongoing first Test, Williamson came to New Zealand's rescue. In the 2nd innings, pacer Chris Woakes provided England with the start they were looking for, dismissing both New Zealand openers cheaply.

Tom Latham edged one to the slip cordon, while Devon Conway mistimed a pull shot to wide mid-on, leaving the hosts in a tricky position. However, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra steadied the innings with a composed partnership, ensuring no further damage. Williamson, who has hit the second-most half-centuries (37) for New Zealand, added one more to his tally and is only nine fifties away from equalling former Black Caps skipper Fleming's 46 fifties, the most by any Kiwi player. He was dismissed for 61 runs off 86 balls by Woakes as he trapped the batter in front of the stumps.