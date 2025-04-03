ETV Bharat / sports

Kamindu Mendis Scripts History, Becomes First Ambidextrous Bowler To Pick Up A Wicket

Kamindu Mendis, who made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, became the first ambidextrous bowler to take a wicket in the history of the IPL.

Kamindu Mendis, who made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, became the first ambidextrous bowler to take a wicket in the history of the IPL.
Kamindu Mendis bowling in IPL (Snapshot from @mufaddal_vohra X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 9:43 PM IST

Kolkata: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis scripted history by becoming the first ambidextrous bowler to pick up a wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the significant milestone during the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Thursday, April 3.

Kamindu made his debut for SRH and got to bowl the 13th over against KKR in which he dismissed dangerous looking Angkrish Raghuwanshi in the process. Raghuwanshi looked to take charge against the debutant on the fourth ball of the over, attempting a lofted cover drive, but missed timed the ball and Harshal Patel took a blinder at the deep point to get rid of him.

Kamindu conceded only 4 runs of his over, where he bowled as left-arm orthodox spinner against the right-hander Raghuwanshi and as off-spinner against southpaw Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. The first, third and fourth deliveries of the over was left-arm orthodox and the rest right-arm off-spin.

He bowled spin effectively with both his left and right arms. While going up against right-handed batters, Kamindu would bowl left-arm orthodox and give the left-handed ones right-arm off-spin. During his wicket-taking over, Kamindu bowled at Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh and showed off his bowling arsenal.

What Is An Ambidextrous Bowler?

The Ambidextrous Bowler means a player who can bowl with both hands. Kamindu Mendis who is mostly known for his class batting, first made the headlines during his early days by bowling with both hands at the domestic level. He then showcased his prowess with the ball at the international level as well.

Kolkata: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis scripted history by becoming the first ambidextrous bowler to pick up a wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the significant milestone during the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Thursday, April 3.

Kamindu made his debut for SRH and got to bowl the 13th over against KKR in which he dismissed dangerous looking Angkrish Raghuwanshi in the process. Raghuwanshi looked to take charge against the debutant on the fourth ball of the over, attempting a lofted cover drive, but missed timed the ball and Harshal Patel took a blinder at the deep point to get rid of him.

Kamindu conceded only 4 runs of his over, where he bowled as left-arm orthodox spinner against the right-hander Raghuwanshi and as off-spinner against southpaw Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. The first, third and fourth deliveries of the over was left-arm orthodox and the rest right-arm off-spin.

He bowled spin effectively with both his left and right arms. While going up against right-handed batters, Kamindu would bowl left-arm orthodox and give the left-handed ones right-arm off-spin. During his wicket-taking over, Kamindu bowled at Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh and showed off his bowling arsenal.

What Is An Ambidextrous Bowler?

The Ambidextrous Bowler means a player who can bowl with both hands. Kamindu Mendis who is mostly known for his class batting, first made the headlines during his early days by bowling with both hands at the domestic level. He then showcased his prowess with the ball at the international level as well.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WHAT IS AMBIDEXTROUS BOWLERKKR VS SRHKAMINDU MENDIS BOWLING BY BOTH HANDKAMINDU MENDIS BOWLINGIPL 2025KAMINDU MENDIS BOTH HANDS BOWLING

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.