Kamindu Mendis Scripts History, Becomes First Ambidextrous Bowler To Pick Up A Wicket

Kolkata: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis scripted history by becoming the first ambidextrous bowler to pick up a wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the significant milestone during the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Thursday, April 3.

Kamindu made his debut for SRH and got to bowl the 13th over against KKR in which he dismissed dangerous looking Angkrish Raghuwanshi in the process. Raghuwanshi looked to take charge against the debutant on the fourth ball of the over, attempting a lofted cover drive, but missed timed the ball and Harshal Patel took a blinder at the deep point to get rid of him.

Kamindu conceded only 4 runs of his over, where he bowled as left-arm orthodox spinner against the right-hander Raghuwanshi and as off-spinner against southpaw Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. The first, third and fourth deliveries of the over was left-arm orthodox and the rest right-arm off-spin.

He bowled spin effectively with both his left and right arms. While going up against right-handed batters, Kamindu would bowl left-arm orthodox and give the left-handed ones right-arm off-spin. During his wicket-taking over, Kamindu bowled at Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh and showed off his bowling arsenal.

What Is An Ambidextrous Bowler?

The Ambidextrous Bowler means a player who can bowl with both hands. Kamindu Mendis who is mostly known for his class batting, first made the headlines during his early days by bowling with both hands at the domestic level. He then showcased his prowess with the ball at the international level as well.