ETV Bharat / sports

Kamindu Mendis Creates World Record; Becomes First Player To...

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis first cricketer to smash fifties in eight consecutive Test matches after debut and surpassed Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel and India's legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar's feat on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis first cricketer to smash fifties in eight consecutive Test matches after debut and surpassed Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel and India's legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar's feat on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
Kamindu Mendis celebrates his fifty and Angelo Mathews to his side (AP)

Galle (Sri Lanka): Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis scripted history as he became the first player in Test cricket history to score a fifty in eight Tests after his debut on the trot at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 26, 2024. He achieved this significant milestone during an exceptional outing on the first day of play in the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand as he continued the incredible start to his Test career.

Mendis came into the middle at number five and guided Sri Lanka to build on the solid foundation set by centurion wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal after the Lankan Lions won the toss and opted to bat. The right-hand batter reached his half-century in just 52 balls during the final over of the day as the hosts walked back to the dressing room in a dominating position with 306 runs on the board.

The 25-year-old has broken the world record held by Pakistan's southpaw batter Saud Shakeel which he had accomplished last year. Previously, Sunil Gavaskar, Basil Butcher, Saeed Ahmed, and Bert Sutcliffe had all hit half-centuries in six consecutive Test matches after their debut.

Mendis made his Test debut for Sri Lanka against Australia at Galle in 2022 and has taken the longest format of the game by storm. So far, he has 873 runs in eight matches (13 innings) at an average of 79.36 with four centuries and five half-centuries. Recently, he has amassed a century against England in England.

Sri Lanka are looking to seal their first series victory in Test cricket against New Zealand in 15 years (last in 2009) after winning the series opener by 63 runs in a tense clash. The hosts are threatening to eliminate the Tim Southee-led outfit from the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

Galle (Sri Lanka): Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis scripted history as he became the first player in Test cricket history to score a fifty in eight Tests after his debut on the trot at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 26, 2024. He achieved this significant milestone during an exceptional outing on the first day of play in the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand as he continued the incredible start to his Test career.

Mendis came into the middle at number five and guided Sri Lanka to build on the solid foundation set by centurion wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal after the Lankan Lions won the toss and opted to bat. The right-hand batter reached his half-century in just 52 balls during the final over of the day as the hosts walked back to the dressing room in a dominating position with 306 runs on the board.

The 25-year-old has broken the world record held by Pakistan's southpaw batter Saud Shakeel which he had accomplished last year. Previously, Sunil Gavaskar, Basil Butcher, Saeed Ahmed, and Bert Sutcliffe had all hit half-centuries in six consecutive Test matches after their debut.

Mendis made his Test debut for Sri Lanka against Australia at Galle in 2022 and has taken the longest format of the game by storm. So far, he has 873 runs in eight matches (13 innings) at an average of 79.36 with four centuries and five half-centuries. Recently, he has amassed a century against England in England.

Sri Lanka are looking to seal their first series victory in Test cricket against New Zealand in 15 years (last in 2009) after winning the series opener by 63 runs in a tense clash. The hosts are threatening to eliminate the Tim Southee-led outfit from the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAMINDU MENDISSRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALANDDINESH CHANDIMALKAMINDU MENDIS RECORDKAMINDU MENDIS WORLD RECORD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.