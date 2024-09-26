Kamindu Mendis Creates World Record; Becomes First Player To...

Galle (Sri Lanka): Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis scripted history as he became the first player in Test cricket history to score a fifty in eight Tests after his debut on the trot at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 26, 2024. He achieved this significant milestone during an exceptional outing on the first day of play in the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand as he continued the incredible start to his Test career.

Mendis came into the middle at number five and guided Sri Lanka to build on the solid foundation set by centurion wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal after the Lankan Lions won the toss and opted to bat. The right-hand batter reached his half-century in just 52 balls during the final over of the day as the hosts walked back to the dressing room in a dominating position with 306 runs on the board.

The 25-year-old has broken the world record held by Pakistan's southpaw batter Saud Shakeel which he had accomplished last year. Previously, Sunil Gavaskar, Basil Butcher, Saeed Ahmed, and Bert Sutcliffe had all hit half-centuries in six consecutive Test matches after their debut.

Mendis made his Test debut for Sri Lanka against Australia at Galle in 2022 and has taken the longest format of the game by storm. So far, he has 873 runs in eight matches (13 innings) at an average of 79.36 with four centuries and five half-centuries. Recently, he has amassed a century against England in England.

Sri Lanka are looking to seal their first series victory in Test cricket against New Zealand in 15 years (last in 2009) after winning the series opener by 63 runs in a tense clash. The hosts are threatening to eliminate the Tim Southee-led outfit from the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.