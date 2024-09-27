ETV Bharat / sports

Kamindu Mendis Equals Don Bradman's record As He Becomes 2nd Fastest To Complete 1,000 Runs In Tests

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

September 27, 2024

Updated : 1 hours ago

Talented Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis has owned yet another record as he became the second fastest player to complete 1,000 Test runs in terms of matches. Mendis achieved this significant feat during the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle International Stadium here on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Galle(Sri Lanka): Talented Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis has owned yet another record as he became the second fastest player to complete 1,000 Test runs in terms of matches. Mendis achieved this significant feat during the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle International Stadium here on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The right-hand batter played a marathon innings in the first innings of the second Test and he amassed 182 runs off 250 balls with the help of 16 fours and four sixes. During his innings, on Thursday, created world record, becoming first cricketer to smash fifties in eight consecutive Test matches after debut and surpassed Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel and India's legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar's feat.

Mendis came into bat at number five and helped Sri Lanka to build on the solid foundation set by centurion wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal after the hosts opted to bat. The right-hand batter reached his half-century in just 52 balls during the final over of the day as the hosts walked back to the dressing room in a dominating position with 306 runs on the board.

Resuming the day two, Mendis continued to play his shots and didn't looked in any kind of trouble. The 25-year-old reached a rare milestone of becoming the third fastest batter to amass 1000 Test runs in just 13 innings, joining a rare bunch and the fastest to get there since 1949, immediately Sri Lanka declared.

In the first Test, Mendis scored his fourth Test century in his eighth Test match. He scored 114 off 173 deliveries against New Zealand at Galle on Wednesday. He was promoted to no. 5 after his excellent form in England. Mendis has scored centuries in Sylhet twice, Manchester, and Galle, but he considered this as the most special.

Mendis, who made 61 on his Test debut against Australia in 2022, hit top gear against Bangladesh earlier this year. He made 102 in Sylhet in the first innings and a stunning 164 in the second, followed by an unbeaten 92 in Chattogram.

Against England, he made 113 at Old Trafford, added 74 at Lord's, and wrapped up with 64 at The Oval as Sri Lanka won a Test match on English soil for the first time in a decade.

Mendis, has moved up three spots to 16th in the Test batting rankings.

