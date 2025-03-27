'Call Our Sport Batting, Not Cricket': Star GT Pacer Reacts To High-Scoring Matches In IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Six matches of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League are done and there has been a discussion around the conditions favouring the batters in the competition. The surfaces used in the cash-rich tournament so far have been on the flatter side, and the teams are consistently posting 200+ totals. In the only match they played, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 286, and the teams might breach the 300-run mark in the upcoming games if the trend continues.

In their fixture against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans came just 11 runs short of the target of 243. However, Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada is not impressed with so many high-scoring matches and has expressed his concern, saying the sport should be called batting, not cricket.

"The game has to progress somehow, but I don’t think it can just get too flat, like every single game. It would take the fun out of it. You know, then you might as well call our sport Batting, and not Cricket. I have no issues with a few records being broken; that’s fine. High-scoring games are good, but so are low-scoring games. But you can’t have it tilting either side too dramatically, there needs to be a balance that is maintained between bat and ball," Rabada told the Indian Express.

Rabada further added that the matches will become boring if the fans witness only a similar kind of fixtures being played out. He mentioned that the sport will become exciting when there are matches where the batters will need to apply themselves to score runs.

"You can’t sit back and complain about the conditions. You must do something about it as a bowler. However, the game of cricket as a whole would just be boring if you saw high scores or low scores all the time. The most exciting games are the ones which hang in the balance, requiring batters to apply themselves when wickets fall and play really well to win matches for their teams, or bowlers to step up in the same manner. It shouldn’t be about just survival for either.”