IPL 2025 : Kagiso Rabada Available For Next Game, GT Director Vikram Solanki Reveals

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) director of cricket Vikram Solanki has cleared the air regarding the return of South African speedster Kagiso Rabada. He has stated that the 29-year-old has served his time of the provisional suspension and will be available for GT’s next game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

The right-arm pacer was tested positive for taking recreational drugs. In April, he flew home after playing a couple of matches for the franchise and he was said to have returned due to personal reasons at that time.

However, the pacer recently revealed that he was found guilty of taking a recreational drug on Tuesday and was handed a provisional suspension.

"With Kagiso, as far as tomorrow's match is concerned, the fact is he is now available given all the decisions that have been taken and whatever has transpired over the past month or so," GT’s director Vikram Solanki said.

"The second thing I'd like to place on the record is that as far as procedure and protocol is concerned, everybody that's been involved in this episode, right from Kagiso, his representatives, all matters as far as requirements have been followed to the letter. We try to be mindful of the emotion around Kagiso as well. But having said all of that, he's now back having served the time, the ban, the suspension for 30 days.” he added.

GT are currently in a solid position to progress into the playoffs of the IPL 2025. They are placed at the fourth position in the points table with seven wins and three defeats from 10 fixtures.

He will now be also available for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia which is scheduled to be played next month. The 29-year-old was South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in the 2023-25 WTC cycle taking 47 wickets with a bowling average of 19.97.