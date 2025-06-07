ETV Bharat / sports

Taiwan Open: India's Bright Run In Athletics Continues; Jyothi Yarraji Leads India's 6-Gold Show On Day 1

Taipei City: Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji won the women's 100m hurdles race with yet another impressive time as India won six gold medals in the Taiwan Open international athletics competition here on Saturday.

National record holder Yarraji clocked 12.99 seconds to pocket the gold at the Taipei Municipal Stadium, ahead of Japanese runners Asuka Terada (13.04 seconds) and Chisato Kiyoyama (13.10 seconds), who took the silver and bronze respectively.

The 25-year-old Yarraji had won gold in the Asian Championships in South Korea on May 29 with a time of 12.96 seconds. Her national record stands at 12.78 seconds.

Another national record holder, Tejas Shirse also won gold in the men's 110m hurdles, clocking 13.52 seconds, the second fastest time of his career.

Local athletes Hsieh Yuan-kai (13.72 seconds) and Kuei-Ru Chen (13.75 seconds) won the silver and bronze respectively. The 23-year-old Shirse's national record stands 13.41 seconds.

India's best 4x100m relay quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar and Amlan Borgohain won gold, clocking 38.75 seconds, just six-hundredth of a second outside of the national record of 38.69 seconds set by the same team at the National Relay Carnival in Chandigarh earlier this year.