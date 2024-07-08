ETV Bharat / sports

Jyothi Yarraji Becomes First Indian Ever To Qualify For Women’s 100m Hurdles Event At Olympics

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

IOC member Nita Ambani asserted that Jyothi Yarraji's achievement of becoming the first-ever Indian to qualify for the women's 100m hurdles at the Olympics is a testament to her power of dreams, dedication and hard work. Jyothi will be representing India at the Paris Olympics 2024 and was included in the 30-member Indian squad.

Nita Ambani asserted that Jyothi Yarraji's achievement of becoming the first ever Indian to qualify for the women's 100m hurdles at the Olympics is the testament to her power of dreams, dedication and hard work.
Jyothi Yarraji running in Hurdles race (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Jyothi Yarraji is speaking the language of the wind. When Jyothi, the fastest Indian hurdler, takes to the track at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she will be in uncharted territory.

Jyothi, supported by the Reliance Foundation, will be the first Indian woman ever to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Olympics. The women’s 100m hurdles event has been a part of every Olympics since 1972, but this will be the first time an Indian athlete will feature on the start list.

Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said, "We are overjoyed and immensely proud of our athlete, Jyothi Yarraji, for becoming the first Indian to qualify for the women's 100m hurdles at the Olympics. Jyothi’s journey, her dedication, and her incredible achievement are a testament to the power of dreams and relentless hard work. She embodies the spirit, talent, and resilience of the youth of India."

The reigning national record holder in the event, Jyothi is also the only Indian woman ever to medal in the women’s 100m hurdles event at the Asian Games, where she won silver last year after showing impressive fortitude in standing her ground after a false disqualification. She is the only Indian woman to dip below the 13-second mark and holds the 15 fastest times ever run by an Indian in this category. As a knock-on effect, three other women have now run faster than the longstanding national record of Anuradha Biswal that Jyothi broke.

Jyothi's personal best stands at 12.78 seconds (s), a mark she matched earlier this year at the Motonet GP in Finland despite a hard collision with the final hurdle. She also won gold at the recent Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships, continuing her unbeaten run on Indian soil.

The Trailblazer: An Inspirational Journey

Jyothi Yarraji’s journey to the Olympics is not just about breaking records; it's about inspiring a nation. Her accomplishments underline the importance of resilience and determination. She has shown that Indian athletes can compete at the highest levels of international sports.

As she prepares to compete in Paris, Jyothi carries the hopes of a nation eager to see her make history. Her presence at the Olympics will not only pave the way for future generations of Indian women hurdlers but also highlight the growing prominence of Indian athletes on the global stage.

