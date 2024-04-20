Juventus Rescues Late Point In Draw With Cagliari In Serie A

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Juventus played a draw with Cagliari.

Juventus played a 2-2 draw against Cagliari on Saturday in the Serie A fixture and shared a draw with opponents.

Genoa (Italy): Cagliari scored two first-half penalties but gave up a late own goal for Juventus to draw 2-2 in a thrilling Serie A game. Gianluca Gaetano opened the scoring for the home side after half an hour and Yerry Mina got a second with an almost identical spot-kick six minutes later.

Juventus had a first-half goal from Duan Vlahovic disallowed after a video review but the Serbian forward got one back in the 61st minute with a swerving free kick. Just when it looked like Cagliari would get the win and distance itself from the relegation zone, Alberto Dossena put the ball into his own net with three minutes left.

Juventus was five points behind second-placed AC Milan and 19 behind champion-elect Inter Milan. Juve has won only one of its last seven league games. Cagliari was five points above the relegation zone but still in a dogfight. Only six points separated Sassuolo in 19th place and Lecce in 13th. With Salernitana almost certainly going down, two others will join it.

A second-half goal from Luis Alberto gave Lazio a 1-0 win at Genoa and moved the capital club into sixth and within touching distance of a Champions League spot. The result snapped Genoa's four-game unbeaten run and was another good result for a visitor which has won four of its last five league games.

The top five teams in Serie A are guaranteed a place in next year's expanded 36-team Champions League. The sixth spot could be enough if Roma or Atalanta wins the Europa League. Genoa remained in 10th place.

