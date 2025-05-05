'Sometimes I Have To Sleep Without Diet': National Judo Boxer Mithilesh Yadav Sheds Light On His Journey

Varanasi: Troubles like Financial struggle, demise of mother and a load of responsibilities can halt anyone's progress in life but none of them bothered Mithilesh Yadav who is working for his dream to bag a medal for the country. With his efforts and hard work he has turned out to be an inspiration for the youth of the country.

The 18-year-old has a lot of aspirations and he is carving his path to success despite adverse conditions. Mithilesh, who is a national level player started playing Judo from 2017. Back then, he had chosen the sport just as an hobby.

Mithilesh Yadav's journey as a Judo player (ETV Bharat)

Narrating his introduction to the sport, Mithilesh revealed that he just casually visited the stadium one day. There, he met Judo coach Lal Kumar. He started practicing the sport with him and also played his first state level competition. He bagged a medal and his hobby soon turned into passion. Mithilesh then showed his dedication towards the sport.

Mithilesh practicing Judo with his coach Lal Kumar (ETV Bharat)

He has played more than a dozen of competitions, and has bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in them. He has also participated in two National Game editions winning bronze and silver respectively.

Mithilesh also said that he was almost sure of a gold in the Nationals in Ludhiana but a slight injury caused him the opportunity to clinch a gold. Now, he is preparing for the international level and wants to win a medal in the Olympics for the country.

Mithilesh engaged in judo practice (ETV Bharat)

Demise of Mother

Mithilesh has two brothers and three sisters in the family. Sisters are married while his father sells vegetables. The family lives in a small house in Sigra in Banaras.

Mithilesh's mother passed away during Corona period. But, it didn't deter Mithilesh's determinations and he took care of his family by helping his father in household chores and also cook food for them.

Practice along with household chores

Mithilesh explains that his day starts at 4 AM. He manages all the household chores in the morning and then goes to the market with his father and set up their shop to sell vegetable. He then returns home after selling the vegetable at 12 AM and then cooks food for all. After returning from practice at 7 PM, he then again joins the household chores.

Mithilesh and his father setting up their vegetable stall (ETV Bharat)

His struggle is so much that sometimes, he sleeps without having dinner or any food. Also, he has to practice sometimes without kit or diet.

Mithilesh' father Mool Chandra Yadav dreams that his son will win a medal. He also added that there are more responsibilities on Mithilesh's shoulders after mother's demise but that didn't stop him from pursuing his dream. His coach Lal Kumar says that he is an excellent player but only needs a proper direction. Because the kids in Banaras won't be able to afford paying fees for training in big institutes, he provide them judo training for free.