Handshake Controversy Erupts In India-Pakistan Tennis Match Amidst Rising Tensions Between Both Countries

Kazakhstan: India outplayed Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup on May 24, defeating their arch-rivals by 2-0 in the Under-16 competition. India’s Prkaash Sarran and Tavish Pahwa emerged triumphant in their singles matches to help India secure a dominant win over the neighbouring country.

Although the match was over on Friday, a controversy erupted three days later as the video of the post-match proceedings went viral. After the match, a Pakistan player is seen shaking hands with his counterpart in an unsportsmanlike manner. After the loss, he seemed to be swiping his hands in the air without connecting it with the Indian player. He repeated the action again and abruptly shook off the Indian player’s hand in a disrespectful gesture.

The Indian player looked composed and he didn’t react to the whole incident showing maturity in a situation which might have culminated into a banter.

Relations between the two countries have worsened after the Pahalgam terrorist attack which occured on April 22. It took the lives of the 26 people which mostly included tourists. In response, India launched a strike in retaliation at nine terror camps on May 7 in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The aftereffects of the strained relations between the two countries affected scheduling of the many sports events. The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed for a week. Also, the Neeraj Chopra classic was postponed due to the cross-border tension between the two neighbours.

A state T20 league in India, Mumbai T20 league was rescheduled due to the conflict between the two countries.