Tale Of Zuber Khan Of Alwar Who Overcame His Disability To Fulfill Dream Of Playing Wheelchair Cricket

Alwar: When the spirits of an individual are high, no difficulties stand in the way of your dreams. Zuber Khan, a resident of Bagthala, a small village in Tijara, Alwar, has made his dream come true in spite of facing difficulties. Zuber was fond of playing cricket since childhood, but his disability often stopped him from pursuing his hobby. However, Zuber always had faith that his dream to play cricket would turn into reality one day He used to play match India However, Zuber had faith in his heart that his dream would turn into reality someday.

Zuber's 10-year-old son Umar played an important role in making his dream come true. He not only helped him in playing cricket but also stood by his father. For his father's success, Umar sometimes handled his father's wheelchair and also made him practice batting by setting up a net at home. The result of this was that he was able to make Alwar proud in the National Wheelchair Cricket Competition across the country.

National wheelchair cricket player Zuber Khan says that he is disabled since childhood. The financial condition of the family is also not good and there are no means of employment. The family consists of his wife, a son and a daughter. Apart from the Divyang pension, his wife earns a little by doing sewing work. He has played in the National Wheelchair Cricket Competition and now his dream is to play for India.

People used to taunt Zuber due to his disability, but with the encouragement and support of his son Umar, he defeated his disability. Umar helped his father practice batting by bowling to him. The assistance from Umar and his belief in his father has helped Zuber become an excellent all-rounder in the disabled cricket team. He features for Rajasthan in the National Wheelchair Cricket Competition.

One day, Zuber's friend called him and told him that trials for the district-level wheelchair cricket competition were going on. He was hesitant at first but after listening to his friend, he decided to go to the trials. He performed brilliantly in trials and was selected for the team. His friend played a pivotal role in his career. First, Zuber played cricket at the district level and later participated in the national-level wheelchair cricket competition on behalf of Rajasthan. Now he has been playing cricket continuously for three years. Even the family members who once considered disability a curse are now feeling proud to see Zuber Khan playing cricket on a wheelchair.