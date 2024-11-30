1st Time In 10 Years: Josh Hazlewood To Miss Home Test Against India, Ruled Out Of Pink Ball Test In Adelaide

Adelaide (Australia): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test against India — a day-night match at the iconic Adelaide Oval, starting on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Cricket Australia on Saturday announced that Hazlewood will not be part of Australia's squad for the Adelaide Test after sustaining a "low grade left side" injury.

This is a huge blow for the hosts considering the way he bowled in the first innings of the Perth Test. In addition to this, Australia are trailing 0-1 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a massive 295-run defeat in the first Test at Optus Stadium, the ground where the Pat Cummins side had never lost a Test before.

"Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the match with a low-grade left-side injury. Hazlewood will remain with the group in Adelaide to prepare for the remainder of the series," the CA said in a media release.

Uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been added to the Australian squad for the Adelaide Test.

"Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been brought into the Australian men's squad for the second NRMA Insurance Test match against India in Adelaide. Abbott and Doggett join Beau Webster as squad additions for Adelaide," the release further said.

However, Australia must be tempted to bring in their 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final star Scott Boland to add to the lineup. Boland's numbers in home Tests are top-notch, having taken 6 wickets for 7 runs against England on his Test debut at the MCG during the 2021–22 Ashes series. Boland has 35 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 20.34. If you look at his numbers at home, then you will be left amazed. Out of 35 scalps, 28 of them have come in six Tests at home at a staggering average of 12.20, picking up a wicket after every 33rd ball.

Josh Hazlewood has an impressive record in Pink Ball Tests, particularly when facing India. The 33-year-old was crucial in bowling India out for their lowest-ever Test innings total of 36 runs during the 2020-21 series at this venue. In that day-night Test, he took five wickets while conceding only eight runs in five overs. This will also be the first time Hazlewood misses a home Test against India.

Abbott and Doggett have been coming on the back of good efforts in the Sheffield Shield matches recently. Abbott had figures of 4 for 71 in 16 overs against Tasmania in his last Shield match, while Doggett had picked up a five-wicket haul against Western Australia, and now has 11 wickets in three Shield matches. The pacer had also bagged his career-best figures of 6 for 15 in the A game against India A in McKay recently.

However, both the pacers will not participate in a two-day warm-up game between India and Australia PM XI, scheduled to start on Saturday, November 30.