Josh Hazlewood Likely To Return To RCB For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are reportedly set to receive a major boost ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs campaign. The Australian pacer is likely to return to the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury. He has been undergoing rehabilitation in Brisbane after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended for a week amidst rising India-Pakistan cross-border tensions. However, the 34-year-old has regained fitness and is aiming for a comeback in RCB's playoffs fixtures.

RCB will play their last two league stage matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 26. The Rajat-Patidar led side will have to manage without Hazlewood in those games. The Australian pacer has been undergoing joint rehabilitation in coordination with Cricket Australia and medical staff of the franchise.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood is likely to return to the team by the time of the playoffs and will provide a boost to their campaign in the tournament.

Before the tournament came to a halt mid-season due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, Hazlewood missed RCB’s fixture against the Chennai Super Kings due to the same injury. He then flew to Brisbane for the recovery process.

RCB will play their fixture after a gap of 20 days as they played their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad before the tournament was suspended. His absence from the lineup would make the bowling unit rely on other options like Yash Dayal or overseas options like Nuwan Thushara.

He has been in brilliant form this season taking 18 wickets from 10 matches with an average of 17.27. He became RCB’s leading wicket-taker and a crucial figure for RCB in their campaign for a maiden IPL title.

Considering the fact that the World Test Championship final of the ongoing cycle between Australia and South Africa, there was uncertainty around the availability of the overseas players. However, some of the players are available for the outing.