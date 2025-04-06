Turkish Cup: Jose Mourinho Banned For Three Matches After Pinching Nose Of Opposition Club Manager

Renowned Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a three-match suspension after an altercation with Galatasaray's manager, Okan Buruk. The incident occurred during the match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. It was a thrilling encounter which ended with Mourinho’s actions drawing scrutiny and sparking fierce reactions.

The dramatic sequence of events unfolded after the final whistle of a heated clash which saw four red cards being issued to the players. Mourinho is known for his fiery temperament approached Bruk and pinched his nose unexpectedly.

Bruk fell to the ground and it amplified the already high tensions between the two managers. The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) launched an investigation into the incident, and a conclusion was drawn that Mourinho’s actions were unsporting.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has been given a three-match ban for his actions, along with a fine of £6,000. The TFF called out his unsportsmanlike behaviour as the reason for the penalty which will result in him missing Fenerbahce's upcoming fixtures against Trabzonspor, Sivasspor, and Kayserispor.

A club statement accused Buruk of pretending to be injured by falling to the ground after the incident. The statement from the club accused him of unprofessional behaviour, associating it with its history for a player known for his dramatic falls.

Galatasaray’s vice president, Metin Ozturk, condemned Mourinho’s actions in harsh words. He expressed disappointment at the conduct of the Portuguese football manager of attacking Bruk noth verbally and physically.