Watch: Lightning Strike In Live Match, 1 Player Dead, Five Injured

Hyderabad: A Peru footballer José Hugo de la Cruz Mesa died after lightning struck the player during a football match between clubs Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca in the city of Huancayo, leaving both fans and the community in shock.

The incident occurred when the umpire asked players to pause the game and leave the ground due to a sudden heavy downpour. As soon as the player started walking off the field, lightning tragically struck 39-year-old José Hugo de la Cruz Mesa, who reportedly died instantly.

A few other players also suffered injuries and were quickly taken to the hospital after the incident. It is reported that Mesa died on the field due to lightning striking his head. According to the local media, goalkeeper Juan Chocca Llacta was also seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to the ICU and remains in critical condition.

Among those affected, Erick Estiven Ccente Cuyllor, Joseph Gustavo Pariona Chocca, and Cristian César Pituy Cahuana are currently under medical observation.

Following the incident, the match was called off.

Before Peru, such an accident also happened in India. Three hockey players were killed by lightning in Simdega, Jharkhand earlier this year while at least five players were injured after all these players were standing under a tree to protect themselves from the rain.