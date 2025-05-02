GT vs SRH: Jos Buttler Joins Chris Gayle And AB de Villiers With A Unique Feat

Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler has achieved another remarkable feat in his illustrious IPL career, becoming the second-fastest batter to reach 4000 runs in the history of the tournament. Also, he became the first England batter to score 4000 runs in the tournament while playing for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The English batter had earlier reached a unique feat, crossing 12,5000 T20 runs earlier this season.

Buttler is now trailing only two legends - Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers in the list of fastest batters to 4000 IPL runs. In terms of balls faced. Both of them took 2658 deliveries while the English wicketkeeper-batter breached the milestone in 2677 balls.

Coming into the match, Buttler needed just 12 runs to achieve the milestone. He has now accumulated 4052 runs from 117 matches in the IPL with an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 149.74. His IPL career includes seven centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Buttler’s IPL journey kicked off with the Mumbai Indians, for whom he played 24 matches, scoring 527 runs with an average of 25.09 and a strike rate of over 145. However, his transfer to the Rajasthan Royals saw him thrive, and he amassed an impressive 3,055 runs at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 147.79.

RR released him last year, and GT bought him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Playing for GT, the right-handed batter has continued his exceptional form, racking up 418 runs in the IPL 2025.