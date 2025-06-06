ETV Bharat / sports

Jordan, Uzbekistan Qualify For FIFA World Cup For First Time; South Korea To Make 11th Appearance In Row

Jordan and Uzbekistan reach first finals while Korea Republic also punch ticket and Australia move to the brink of qualification.

Jordan and Uzbekistan reach first finals while Korea Republic also punch ticket and Australia move to the brink of qualification.
Uzbekistan's players celebrate after their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

Jordan and Uzbekistan have reached their first FIFA World Cup in history of the tournament. Ali Olwan hat-trick propelled Jordan to a 3-0 victory over Oman in Muscat, while Uzbekistan drew with United Arab Emirates. Korea Republic have also entered into the fray after downing Iraq.

The 2026 World Cup will be contested between 48 nations for the first time, an expansion from the 32-team format that ran between 1998 and 2022.

Uzbekistan sealed qualification with one match remaining in Group A of the third round of qualification in Asia. With insurmountable four points clear of UAE, Uzbekistan became the fifth nation to qualify plus the three host nations, United States, Mexico and Canada. Uzbekistan is the first double–landlocked nation to qualify for the World Cup. Only eight landlocked teams had previously qualified for the tournament.

Jordan are three points behind South Korea, who also secured qualification on Thursday with a dominating 2-0 win over Iraq, marking their 11th consecutive appearance at the marquee event.

The nation previously came close to qualification when they reached the inter-confederation play-offs for the 2014 World Cup, but were defeated 5-0 on aggregate by Uruguay. They reached the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, falling to a 3-1 defeat against host nation Qatar.

Earlier, Japan became the first non-host nation to qualify for next year’s main event. Defending champions Argentina, Iran, and New Zealand are the other three teams that have booked their place. The Kiwis secured their place with a new guaranteed berth for the Oceania confederation.

