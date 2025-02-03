National Games 2025: 15-Year-Old Shooter From Bengaluru Outwits Olympic Bronze Medalist Sarabjot Singh

Uttarakhand: The ongoing edition of the National Games has already witnessed some impressive performances and a 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru added his name to the list on Monday. Jonathan Antony delivered a grand performance on the biggest domestic stage outplaying Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Sarabjot Singh and renowned shooter Saurabh Choudhary to win a gold in the 10m air pistol gold at the National Games.

Jonathan’s career took a rise when he won gold in the CBSE South Zone Rifle Shooting Competition in 2022. The 15-year-old shot a brilliant 240.7 for Karnataka in the final defeating the likes of Services veterans Ravinder Singh (silver, 240.3) and Gurpreet Singh (bronze, 220.1). The field included Sarabjot Singh who won the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics with Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. He finished at the fourth place in the competition.

In the qualification round, Jonathan scored 578 and was involved in a shoot-off with Saurabh Chaudhari who registered the same score and both were in the eighth position. Jonathan won the shoot-off and secured a place in the eight-shooter final. Ravinder topped the qualification round with a score of 584 while Sarabjot was at the second spot with an aggregate of 583. The Karnataka-based shooter kept his composure intact despite earning some low-nine scores.

“I’m thrilled with this win. Competing against such talented shooters who have represented India at the highest level makes this victory even more meaningful. Today was my day, and I’m proud of how it all came together," Antony said.

Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra bagged gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3-positions event with a score of 461.2 to overcome the challenge of state-mate Olympian Anjum Moudgil, who shot 458.7. Surabhi Bharadwaj of Telangana finished third and won a bronze medal with a score of 488.8.