ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Lethal England Pacer Returns To National Squad After Four Years

Hyderabad: Fiery pacer Jofra Archer has returned to the England Test squad after a gap of four years and is likely to feature against India in the second Test in Birmingham. The right-arm pacer, who recently made a return to competitive cricket after recovering from a thumb injury, last featured in Test cricket in 2021.

He missed out on the white-ball series against the West Indies earlier this year due to an injury. The pacer played in a four-day match for Sussex against Durham earlier this week. The 30-year-old scored 31 runs with the bat and returned with figures of 1/32 from 18 overs.

The right-arm pacer had last played for the national side during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. He has picked 42 wickets from 13 Tests. His inclusion will add to the morale of the English side, who kicked off the Test series against England with a victory in the Headingley Test thanks to an impressive run chase.

Archer will join the bowling unit, which comprises Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and captain Ben Stokes. England and India will square off in the second Test, which is to be held at Edgbaston from July 22.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes