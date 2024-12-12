Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who Has Better Record After 151 Tests

Hyderabad: Star England batter Joe Root is enjoying the best form of his career over the past three years. He has accumulated 19 Test centuries during this period, the most by any active player, and has racked up 5,063 runs in 54 Tests, boasting an impressive average of 56.25.

Since stepping down as England's Test captain in 2021, Root has been unstoppable in the red-ball format. He recently scored his 36th Test century against New Zealand, equaling Rahul Dravid's record of hundreds in Test cricket. He is also just 3,035 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most Test runs.

If Root maintains his fitness over the next four to five years, he has a chance to surpass Tendulkar’s record of 200 Test matches, the most by any player. So far, he has played 151 Tests.

To date, Joe Root has amassed 12,886 runs in 151 Tests at a remarkable average of 50.93, making him the fifth-highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar leads this list with 15,921 runs. Root is currently 492 runs behind the second-highest run-scorer, Ricky Ponting, who has 13,378 runs.

This has sparked a debate about whether Root will be able to break the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing records for the most centuries and most runs in Test cricket. Let's compare the statistics of both players after 151 Tests.

Joe Root vs. Sachin Tendulkar After 151 Tests:

After 151 Tests, Root has scored more runs than Tendulkar. Root has 12,886 runs at an average of 50.93, while Sachin amassed 11,939 runs at an average of 54.02. However, Root has played 30 more innings than Tendulkar, having batted in 276 innings across 151 Tests compared to Tendulkar's 246 innings.

Root also leads in the half-centuries count, with 64 to Sachin's 49. However, Root has fewer centuries, with 36 compared to Tendulkar's 39.

Joe Root vs. Sachin Tendulkar - Home and Away Records:

In away Tests, Tendulkar scored 6,821 runs in 87 matches at an average of 53.70, including 23 centuries and 28 half-centuries. In contrast, Joe Root has compiled 6,128 runs in 73 away Tests at an average of 47.66, with 15 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

At home, Tendulkar scored 5,118 runs in 64 matches at an average of 54.44, with 16 centuries and 21 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Root has recorded 6,758 runs in 78 home Tests at an impressive average of 54.94, with 21 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Who is Better Overall Between Sachin and Root?

Tendulkar required approximately 6 innings to score a century in his 151 Tests, achieving 39 centuries in 246 innings. On the other hand, Root needed about 8 innings for his centuries, totalling 36 in 276 innings. This indicates that Tendulkar was more efficient at converting his innings into centuries. Although Root has scored more runs than Tendulkar after 151 Tests, his career is still ongoing, and he continues to improve. Nevertheless, Sachin's records stand as significant milestones in the world of cricket.