Explained: Can Joe Root Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Of Most Test Runs?

Hyderabad: Star England batter Joe Root has been in the form of his life in Test cricket for the last couple of years. The England batter continued that scoring momentum in the second Test against Sri Lanka as well by racking up two hundred in the same match. The 33-year-old played a knock of 103 runs during the second innings of the ongoing Test between England and Sri Lanka. By scoring a century, he became the England cricketer to score the most Test hundreds (34) surpassing Alistair Cook.

Root is now just 95 runs away from becoming the highest Test run-scorer for England. By scoring a century, Root also became the batter with the most Test hundreds at the venue.

Can Joe Root break Sachin Tendulkar’s record?

In the last couple of years, Root has been just unstoppable after the Test captaincy went to Ben Stokes. Root had scored 25 centuries and 54 half-centuries in the first 117 Test matches of his career but he has amassed eight centuries and 10 half-centuries in the last 28 Tests.

Currently, Root has amassed 12,377 Test runs and is currently at the seventh position in the list of most Test run-getters. He still has 3544 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar who has a whooping tally of 15,921.

Root is 33-year-old and he still has age on his side. Since the last couple of years, Root has averaged around 60. England will play six matches till the completion of the year. Also, they play 10-12 Test matches each year. Thus, he can surpass Tendulkar’s record of most Test runs in the coming years.

England dominating Test against Sri Lanka

Thanks to Joe Root’s sensational century, England have set a mammoth target of 483 runs. Sri Lanka are 53/2 in the second innings with Dimuth Karunaratne (23 Not Out) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3 Not Out) at the crease. As the hosts have already won the first Test, they will be aiming to close out the game soon and register a 2-0 series win.