ETV Bharat / sports

Joe Root Becomes Second-Highest Test Run-Getter

Manchester: Formidable England batter Joe Root on Friday became the second-highest run-getter in Tests and is now only behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Root achieved the milestone during the ongoing fourth Test of the five-match series against India at Old Trafford.

Root also recorded yet another Test hundred - his 38th in the longest format of the game. During his gritty innings on Friday, Root took the Indian bowlers, including pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, to task. The pitch also aided him as the ball was nicely coming onto the bat.

The elegant right-handed batter first surpassed Indian Rahul Dravid and South African great Jacques Kallis' aggregate of runs in a space of eight balls and then went past Ponting by steering the ball behind point for a single as the Old Trafford crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Ponting had scored 13378 runs in 168 matches at an average of 51.85, while Tendulkar continues to top the list with 15921 runs.