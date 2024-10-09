ETV Bharat / sports

Joe Root Surpass Alistair Cook To Become Top Run-Scorer For England In Test Cricket

Multan: England star batter Joe Root has surpassed Alistair Cook on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan on Wednesday. He shattered the former England skipper’s record of most Test runs as an English batter during the fixture against Pakistan.

The 33-year-old smashed a boundary against Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal for a four straight down the ground. Root completed 71 runs with the shot and scripted a crucial record. Thus, he became the highest run-scorer for England in Test cricket and became the seventh highest Tes-scorer across the globe.

His teammates and the England supporters cheered as the right-handed batter accomplished his feat. Root took 268 innings and 147 Test matches to overtake the former England captain. Harry Brook also played his part by scoring a half-century in the match.

In the all-time list is at the top of India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with a tally of 15,921 runs from 200 fixtures. Ricky Ponting (13378) and Jacques Kallis (13289) are at the second and third positions respectively.

Most runs in Test cricket

15921 - Sachin Tendulkar

13378 - Ricky Ponting