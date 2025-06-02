ENG vs WI: Joe Root Surpasses Eoin Morgan To Become England's Leading Run Scorer In ODI Cricket

Cardiff: Veteran England batter Joe Root added another feather in his cap as he became the England's leading run-scorer in One Day Internationals. Root achieved the historic milestone during the second ODI match between England and West Indies here on Sunday, June 1. Root now holds the record for most runs in both Tests and ODIs for England.

Root displayed why he is best in the business by producing a masterful innings of unbeaten 166 off 139 deliveries, featuring 21 boundaries and 2 sixes, guiding England to a six-wicket victory, successfully chasing down a challenging 309-run target in 48.5 overs. With this, England sealed the series 2-0, with one match still to go.

Root surpassed former captain Eoin Morgan's tally of runs in ODI cricket as his innings not only earned England the win but also took his ODI run tally to 7,082, making him the first England batter to breach the 7,000-run mark in the format. The elegant right-hander now has 18 centuries and 42 fifties in ODIs.

Coming to the crease with England struggling at 2/2, with Root showed remarkable composure under pressure. He forged together a crucial 85-run partnership with Harry Brook, who contributed a solid 47 before being dismissed. Later, Will Jacks chipped in with a useful 49, but it was Root who anchored the innings till the end, displaying his trademark calm and control.

Earlier in the first innings, the West Indies posted 308 on the board, thanks to a fine century from Keacy Carty (103 off 105) and a captain's knock of 78 by Shai Hope.

The match also marked a strong beginning for Harry Brook's captaincy stint, as England sealed the series with a game in hand. His batting and leadership have both impressed early on, hinting at a promising future for the young skipper.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Tuesday, June 3 at the iconic Kennington Oval stadium in London.

Most Runs For England In ODI Cricket