Jitesh Sharma Moves To Baroda From Upcoming Domestic Season

Hyderabad: Young wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma and pacer Rasikh Salam has moved to Baroda for the upcoming domestic season. This development was confirmed to ETV Bharat by Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Secretary Ajit Lele. "Yes both the players, Jitesh and Rasikh, will be playing for Baroda from the next domestic season," Lele said.

It is understood that Baroda skipper and all-rounder Krunal Pandya played a key role in moving both the players to Baroda. While Jitesh quit Vidarbha, Salam said goodbye to Jammu and Kashmir. Both Pandya and Jitesh played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Amaravati-born Jitesh has so far played 18 first-class matches, scoring 661 runs. He has also represented India in 9 T20Is and managed to amass just 100 runs after making his debut against Nepal.

He was one of the architects of RCB's maiden Indian Premier League win in 2025 and played a key role in their campaign led by Rajat Patidar. A lower-order batter, Jitesh has all the shots in his book to take on the opposition with gusto. Also, he is calm off the field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the schedule for the upcoming domestic season. Before every season, players change teams, and it has been happening for years.