Jitesh Sharma Likely To Play For Baroda From Upcoming Domestic Season

Hyderabad: Prolific wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma is likely to leave Vidarbha from the next domestic season and could turn up for Baroda.

It is understood that Sharma has approached the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), and the process is underway. It is also understood that Sharma's teammate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Krunal Pandya, has played a key role in the entire process.

Amaravati-born Jitesh has so far played 18 first-class matches, scoring 661 runs. He has also represented India in 9 T20Is and managed to amass just 100 runs after making his debut against Nepal.

He was one of the architects of RCB's maiden Indian Premier League win in 2025 and played a key role in their campaign led by Rajat Patidar. A lower-order batter, Jitesh has all the shots in his book to take on the opposition with gusto. Also, he is calm off the field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the schedule for the upcoming domestic season. Before every season, players change teams, and it has been happening for years.

Vidarbha has emerged as one of the strongest domestic teams in recent years and has performed exceptionally well in the Ranji Trophy, the national domestic championship. They emerged triumphant last season and would aim to defend their title. Baroda has also stepped up its performance in recent years in the domestic circuit.