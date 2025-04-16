Jitesh Sharma Enjoying Finisher's Role At RCB: Scores Of 20,30 Are My Fifties

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma is enjoying his job in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). Sharma has scored 88 runs from four innings in the tournament at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 154.38. He played crucial innings against Gujarat Titans (33 off 21) and Mumbai Indians (40 off 19).

Jitesh revealed how his life is in complete contrast as a finisher from when he was an opener. The right-hand batter mentioned how he used to score fifties and centuries, but now the scores of 20-30 have become his new milestones.

“Now everyone seems to be a finisher. But it's a difficult job to bat at number 6, number 7. Because ever since I started finishing, I haven’t scored a fifty," said Jitesh RCB Bold Diaries.

I was an opener. Earlier I used to score fifties and centuries. So, I used to enjoy raising my bat when I reached a milestone. Ever since I became a finisher, I never got a chance to make a 50. 10 balls, 30 runs. 20 balls, 40 runs. These score have become 50 for us. If you do 60–70 in 30 balls, it’s like a 100. And I am happy, very happy doing, if the team wins.”

Speaking about his taking up cricket as a profession, Jitesh said, "I was in 10th standard that year. I wanted to go for NDA. I was interested in the Air Force and Defence. In Maharashtra, if you represent in 10th or 12th standard, you get 25 marks, 4 percent extra."

"One day, my friend said, ‘Let’s do a cricket trial. We’ll get 4 percent extra.’ I said, okay. We went there and they were writing names on the register — who is a batsman, who is a bowler. The one with the least number of names was ‘wicketkeeper,’" he added.