IPL 2025: Jio Comes Up With New Unlimited Offer For Spectators Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Hyderabad: All the 10 teams are ready for the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as only a few days are left for the 2025 edition of the tournament. At such time, Jio has provided the IPL fans with good news. On Monday Morning, the telecom company announced a new plan named ‘unlimited offer’ by the company.

After the merger of Reliance Jio and Disney, the Indian audience are familiar with the JioHotstar app. The live streaming of the upcoming IPL edition can be witnessed by the fans there. Earlier, the fans were able to see the IPL on Disney+Hotstar. The merger had also given berth to the speculations that cricket fans might have to pour in a lot of money to watch the IPL. However, Jio has come up with a pill of relief for the audiences in the form of their new unlimited offer. With the new offer, fans will be able to spectate the whole season at a very low cost.

Unlimited 5G data and subscription on recharges above Rs 299

In the new offer introduced by the telecom company, users will get unlimited 5G data on any recharge of Rs 299 (1.5 GB per day or more) or above. With the recharge, the fans will get a subscription to JioHotstar for 90 days. Fans will be able to watch a 10-team competition in 4K resolution. Notably, the same recharge will also offer a free home Wi-Fi trial for a span of 50 days on the same recharge.

How long is the offer valid?

The offer introduced by the Jio will start from March 17 and will continue till March 31. Customers will be able to avail of the benefit if they recharge or buy a new Jio sim during this period. However, the validity of the plan will start from March 22 when the first match of the upcoming season will be played.

What to do for the users who have already recharged?

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company has also made it possible for all the consumers who had plans of Rs 299 or more before March 17 to come under benefit. Those users will have to recharge with an add-on of ₹100. Only then they will be included in the new offer.