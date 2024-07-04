JIM, WS Teams Set Record With Rapid Summits In Ladakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Teams from the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering (JIM) and Winter Sports (WS), under the leadership of Colonel Hem Chandra Singh, successfully summited four peaks in the Ladakh region within an impressive 11-day period, officials said.

"The team reached the summit of Kang Yatse II (6,250 meters) on June 21, Kang Yatse I (6,415 meters) on June 28, Dzo Jongo II (6,220 meters) on July 1, and Dzo Jongo I (6,307 meters) on July 1. This remarkable achievement also includes the first-ever snowboarding descent from Mt. Kangyatse II," Lt. Col. MK Sahu, a Srinagar-based Defense spokesperson, said in a statement.

He added, "The team's dedication and perseverance have set a new benchmark in mountaineering."

Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering (JIM) and Winter Sports (WS) teams pose for photographs after rapid summits in Ladakh (Indian Army)

Kang Yatse II and Kang Yatse I are two notable peaks located in the Markha Valley of Ladakh. Kang Yatse II is known for its relatively easier ascent, making it popular among climbers seeking high-altitude adventure with less technical difficulty. The peak offers stunning views of the surrounding Himalayan ranges. In contrast, Kang Yatse I presents a more challenging climb with its technical difficulty, demanding advanced mountaineering skills. It offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Zanskar and Stok ranges, attracting experienced climbers.

Dzo Jongo II and Dzo Jongo I are part of the Dzo Jongo group of peaks in Ladakh. Dzo Jongo II is favored by mountaineers for its accessibility and relatively straightforward climb, providing spectacular vistas of Ladakh's arid yet striking landscape. Dzo Jongo I is the highest peak of the group and is known for its scenic beauty and climbing challenges. The ascent to Dzo Jongo I is more demanding, requiring navigation through steep and rugged terrain, and is highly regarded among mountaineers for its rewarding climb and awe-inspiring views of the surrounding Himalayan peaks.