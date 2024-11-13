Jharkhand High Court Issues Notice To MS Dhoni Over Dispute With Former Business Partners

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand High Court issued a notice to the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday in a case filed by his business partners, Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das.

Diwakar and Das, owners of Aarka Sports and Management Ltd had an agreement with the former Indian skipper to establish academies in his name.

The legal dispute emerged when Dhoni filed a criminal complaint against Diwakar and Das in Ranchi with a claim of fraud. Despite the allegations of Dhoni, the duo opened academies in his name which resulted in a financial loss of 15 Crore rupees.

In response to the complaint by Dhoni, Diwakar and Das approached the Jharkhand High Court to challenge the criminal complaint against them. The high court has now summoned Dhoni and asked him to clarify his stance on the whole issue.

Dhoni is known to be one of the best Indian skippers as he has led the Indian side to the three ICC trophies which include the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The explosive batter amassed 4876 Test runs with an average of 38.09, 10,773 ODI runs at 50.57 and 1617 T20I runs. Also, he was known for his finishing knocks for the national side.